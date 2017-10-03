  • Home

Officials Investigating Tuesday Morning Residential Fire in Windsor

WINDSOR, N.Y. -

The Windsor Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 10: 50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to flames and smoke at John White Rd. in Windsor.

The Chief of the Windsor Fire Department, Craig Terrell said that one resident was in the home, but there were no reports of injuries. 

Terrell said the incident is still under investigation. 

