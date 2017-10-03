Department Of Labor Hears Out Workers/Employers On Scheduling Issues

Workers and employees had a chance to have their voices heard at a public hearing held by the New York State Department of Labor on Tuesday. The purpose of the hearing is to get a feel for issues faced by employees with "on-call" work schedules or unpredictable house.

Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon says on-call hours present a lot of problems for workers with children. Another concern is unreliability when it comes to how many hours these employees will work.

"They're not able to have a reliable income," says Reardon, "They don't know from week to week how much of a schedule they're going to have."

The next step from here is to review all the testimony gathered at these public hearings across the state, then present a plan to Governor Andrew Cuomo to address these issues.