Devils excited for Saturday's Season Opener

The Binghamton Devils kick off their regular season Saturday, October 7th. After the Binghamton Senators announced their departure from the Southern Tier in January, all of Binghamton has been anticipating seeing the new-look Devils. New Jersey's affiliate made the move from Albany, and the players are excited for the regular season to begin.

After a competitive training camp and plenty of young talent, the players are looking forward to playing in front of a crowd that cares.

"I heard from the older guys who have played here that the place can be pretty wild and myself coming from a junior team where hockey wasn't exactly the most important thing going on in the city, it will be different for me and cool to play in front of a group of fans and a community that cares about their team, said Nathan Bastian, an AHL Rookie."

Coach Rick Kowalsky said the Floyd L. Maine's Veterans Memorial Arena is close to being sold out for Saturday's game and that excites him and the players.

"We want to make this building a tough building to come into and get points out of. The last couple years, the team's I have coached, we have had really good home records and we want the same thing here."

The Devils face off with Bridgeport, Saturday at 7 pm.