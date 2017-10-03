Binghamton Police Receive Grant For Bike Patrol

Senator Fred Akshar joined City of Binghamton Police officers and Mayor Rich David to announce a $25,000 Public Protection Grant to expand the police bicycle patrol program in Binghamton.



“Our community is fortunate to have a strong and supportive relationship with law enforcement,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “I want to make sure I do my part as state senator to help strengthen that relationship and give our men and women in law enforcement the tools they need to better protect and serve the people of our community. More neighborhood bicycle patrols will help provide a uniquely personal approach to law enforcement and help create a stronger sense of community for our residents and our officers.”



The grants will go toward the purchase of new police patrol bicycles, patrol/bicycle training school costs and to help fund overtime costs of police officers assigned to patrols. This significant boost will essentially double the number of bike patrol officers out on the streets in Binghamton.



The grant was outlined in this year's New York State Budget and is administered through the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).