Police Investigate Robinson Street Shooting

Binghamton police are investigating a shooting on Howard Avenue and Robinson Street Monday night.

According to a release from Binghamton Police Captain Jack Collins, officers were already in the area responding to a reported larceny.

Shortly after, officers tried but were unable to stop a suspicious vehicle on Riverside Drive. Police followed the vehicle and said the driver, identified as a 39-year-old black male, had been shot in the leg.

Officers learned the man had been in a fight with someone earlier that night near the Dandy Bar on Robinson Street.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division (607) 772-7080