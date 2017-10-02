Barkley not worried about Heisman hype

Penn State's star Running Back, Saquon Barkley, has been gaining more and more attention as this season's college football Heisman favorite. After totaling over 300 all purpose yards in a game against Iowa, Barkley threw for a touchdown against Indiana, as well as returned a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Even with all of the attention, Barkley said he's not worried about the award at all.

I feel like I say it so many times, I don't care about the Heisman award. Obviously I care about it because I'm a competitor and I want to be the best and I would love to try and win it but that's not my focus, my focus is on my team, on the game, said Barkley.

Penn State's next game is Saturday October seventh at Northwestern.