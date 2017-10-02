BC Sheriff's Searching for Missing Man Last Seen in Union

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Kyle Lenga who they say is currently missing.

He was last seen on Thursday, September 28 at around 8:00 p.m. leaving a home in the Town of Union. Lenga sent a text message to a relative at around at 11:30 p.m. that same night. He has not been heard or seen from since.

Lenga is a white male, 5-feet-10, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He also has brown hair, hazel eyes, and multiple tattoos. He was last seen driving a ten 2002 Toyota Carolla four-door sedan with a New York Registration (HEX 5984).

Detectives believe Lenga's last contact was made while he was traveling westbound around Corning.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office Detective Division is asking anyone who may have seen or had contact with Lenga to call the 778-2053.