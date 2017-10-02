Former Fox 40 Anchor Shares Her Experience from Las Vegas

KSNV-TV news reporter and former Fox 40 anchor/reporter Faith Jessie has been providing live updates outside University Medical Center, the state's only level 1 trauma center, since early Monday morning.

Jessie says she began getting calls at 2 a.m.

"First, from friends and family saying 'Are you okay, are you okay?"

People are waiting in hours-long lines to donate blood at banks throughout the entire Las Vegas metro area. THIS is Las Vegas. #Pray4Vegas https://t.co/Ty39AOoSf2 — Kyndell Nunley (@KyndellNews3LV) October 2, 2017

A scroll on her Twitter feed and Jessie, a morning reporter, realized the day would be like none other and how fortunate she was in escaping the tragedy.

"I was supposed to be at that concert. I had tickets to go. I did not go because I decided I had to wake up too early for work and I didn't want to be tired."

Jessie instead has been delivering updates on tv, Twitter and on Facebook on the status of victims, the need for blood and how people can help.

We will be checking in with Faith as she continues to report on unfolding tragedy in Las Vegas. You can follow her on Twitter at @FaithNews3LV