Schumer Wants Broome's Application for Old BAE Site Funding Approved

United States Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is urging the Office of Economic Adjustment to approve the application submitted by the Broome County Industrial Development Agency for federal funding to help plan and evaluate options to rehab and develop the AF Plant 59. The site is located at 600 Main Street in the Town of Union.

The site was most recently used by BAE Systems but declared unusable after the facility was flooded in September 2011. The money will support a comprehensive study to redevelop the site and identify the best possible uses for it in the future.

“The bottom line is that Broome County has made tremendous strides to rebuild and rebound from the damaging flood of 2011," said Schumer. "The federal government must now do all it can to support these efforts, and the approval of these vital funds to redevelop the now-vacant site for BAE in Westover is just what is in order."

He adds that the location is one of the few remaining large developable sites in the County's "urban core." It also falls near the future of Binghamton University's Health Sciences Campus.

Schumer says the funding request "aligns perfectly with the mission of the Office of Economic Adjustment to create a positive environment for economic growth, innovative land use strategies, and enhanced quality of life."

You can read Schumer's letter to OEA Director Patrick O'Brien below: