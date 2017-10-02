Overdose Numbers Down Through Three Quarters in Broome

A total count of 55 deaths due to drug overdose have been confirmed in Broome County from January 1st through September 30th, 2017, according to Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell. This number is a slight decrease from 2016's first three-quarter count, 60.

Cornwell and Overdose Death Investigator Jeffrey Wagner reviewed death certificates, worked with police reports, coroner's reports, and reviewed toxicology reports to acquire this number.

"It is encouraging that we've seen a slight decrease in year-to-date drug overdose deaths this year compared to 2016, but, as we've always said, even one death is too many," said Cornwell. "For the third quarter, we've seen an increase in the number of men fatally overdosing, and for the first time, all fatal drug overdoses are attributed to heroin or opioids."

Third Quarter Overdose Deaths by Month

July: 4

August: 5

September: 4

According to the data Cornwell released, from July 1st through September 30th, the average age of an overdose case was 41 years old. During the three-month span, 13 overdoses were confirmed. Four were recorded in July, five in August and four in September. Most of these cases were of men (69%).

Third Quarter Overdose Deaths by the Numbers Average Age 41 years old Male 69% Female 21% Due to heroin 100% Due to all other drugs 0% Binghamton Resident 46% Union Resident 23% Other Resident 31%

"The overdose numbers released today by DA Cornwell only confirm once again that Broome County needs more treatment services," stated Broome County Executive Jason Garnar in a press release. "This evil epidemic is taking our kids lives each and every day so it's absolutely critical that the Broome County Legislature votes to accept state funding for these life-saving services."

The District Attorney's Office has placed 275 drug users in treatment programs since introducing volunteer-staffed Operation SAFE in February 2016. Operation SAFE can be reached by phone at 778-6119.