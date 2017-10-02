Woman Charged With Homicide In Death of Susquehanna PA Man

Pennsylvania State police in Gibson have arrested Cassandra Mercincavage in the October 1, 2017, shooting death of 49-year-old Robert W. Hubal. Authorities say Mercincavage had lived with Hubal but their relationship ended.

According to a release, troopers from the Gibson station responded to Hubal's Potter Hill Rd. residence on Sunday after relatives found his body. Police say based on his injuries, Hubal was likely shot int he head and torso.

Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.

Police arrested Mercincavage at a Moosic hotel in Lackawanna County. Investigators believe she took Hubal's Dodge pickup truck, which was located near the hotel along with the firearm police believe was used in the crime.

Mercincavage is being arraigned on one count of homicide in New Milford