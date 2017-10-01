Bearcats fall to Vermont in conference play

VESTAL, N.Y. - Fortuitous Vermont (5-5-1, 1-1 America East) scored twice on seven shots and blanked Binghamton women's soccer (7-3-3, 1-2 AE) 2-0 Sunday afternoon at the Bearcats Sports Complex.



Binghamton held a 19-7 shots advantage but was kept off the scoreboard for just the second time in 13 games.



The Catamounts scored in the 25th minute off a cross to the middle. Coldy Snyder settled the ball and her shot to the right corner deflected off the hands of senior keeper Katie Hatziyianis and still found the netting.



The Bearcats stepped up their offensive pace in the second half and had 13 shots and four corners but couldn't find the precision needed.



Vermont added a goal in the 71st minute when Brooke Jenkins found space in the middle, received a pass and hit the top right corner to seal the win.



"It was a frustrating day," head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. "It comes down to what happens around the 18s ... we were able to limit Vermont's attack, especially in the final third. But in those key moments they did well to finish two goals. We had our chances but our finishing was a bit off, or that final pass was off. Give Vermont credit ... they came across in the key moments of the match and we didn't have that same quality on the other side. This one's on us and we have to accept it but have a short memory."



Bearcats' leading scorer Kayla Saager had six shots, including a 30-yard direct kick that just edged over the bar with 26:36 left. Saager also had a first-half, close-range header that was saved. Freshman forward Essie Bonney had two good chances - a strike off a Saager thru ball late in the first half that the Vermont keeper smothered and another look in front of goal that was saved midway through the second half.



Hatziyianis made three saves before departing with an injury late in the first half. Freshman Mackenzie Hanna played the remaining 48:25 and made two saves.



Binghamton next hosts UMBC on Thursday night.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)