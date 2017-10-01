Penn State cruises past Indiana

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) special teams units helped the Nittany Lions build a four-touchdown lead in the first quarter, as the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions defeated Indiana (2-2, 0-2 Big Ten), 45-12, in Big Ten football action Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. A crowd 107,542 witnessed Penn State earn its 11th consecutive win against a Big Ten foe, 11th consecutive win at home and 13th consecutive in regular season game.

Penn State is off to its first 5-0 start since starting the 2008 season with a 9-0 record.

It was a historic afternoon for senior DaeSean Hamilton, who became Penn State’s career receptions leader. With nine receptions for 122 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Hamilton has 181 career receptions, breaking the record of 179 held by Deon Butler.

Saquon Barkley set the tone, returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for his first return touchdown. Jason Cabinda, who matched a career high with 14 tackles in the game, forced a fumble on Indiana’s first offensive drive to setup a touchdown drive for Penn State’s second score. Then a pair of punts turned into scoring opportunities, as Irvin Charles forced a fumble on a punt return that was scooped up by Nick Scott for a touchdown, and punter Blake Gillikin absorbed a hit to draw a personal foul for a first down, leading to yet another touchdown drive. It marks the first time since 2001 that Penn State has had two special teams touchdowns in the same game.

Indiana responded with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to cut the deficit in half, but the Hoosiers were shutout in the second half, while Penn State added a field goal and a pair of Hamilton touchdowns for the final margin. Turnovers were a factor throughout the game, as Penn State won the battle in the category 4-1, forcing and recovering three fumbles and adding an Amani Oruwariye interception.

Barkley surpassed 200 all-purpose yards for the fourth time this season and added a touchdown pass to Hamilton in the fourth quarter to become the first Big Ten player and sixth in FBS since 1996 to return a kickoff for a touchdown and throw a touchdown pass in the same game. He finished with 205 all-purpose yards with 98 yards coming on the return, 56 yards rushing on 20 carries and 51 yards receiving on four catches.

Trace McSorley had his seventh 300-yard passing game of his career, completing 23-of-36 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, extending his games with a touchdown streak to 20 games. He also rushed for one touchdown.

