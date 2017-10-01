Norwich Man Arrested for Selling Methamphetamine

Norwich Police Detectives and Chenango County Sheriff's Office Detectives arrested 24-year-old Bradley Bishop on Friday for selling methamphetamine. The charges come after a month-long investigation by both Departments.

Bishop faces two felony charges for selling a controlled substance and an additional misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance.

Bradley Bishop's Charges

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (Felony - One count for the Norwich Police Department)

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (Felony - One county for the Chenango County Sheriff's Office)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Two Counts)

The two drug felony charges allege that Bishop knew that he was illegally selling a narcotic drug. In this case, Police say the drug was methamphetamine. The two drug misdemeanor charges allege that Bishop knew that he was illegally possessing a controlled substance. He had both methamphetamine and heroin on him at the time of his arrest.

Bishop was also arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Chenango County Court for failing to comply with the conditions of his release from a prior charge.

He was arraigned in Norwich City Court and is being held in the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail.