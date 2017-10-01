Binghamton Rallies for National March for Racial Justice

A local citizen action group partnered with the YWCA of Binghamton, Sunday, joining the National March for Racial Justice in Washington D.C.

Gathering for a peaceful assembly at the Dr. Martin Luther King memorial monument, hundreds of local residents showed up in support of racial equality for all mankind. Although this sister protest did not march, rally coordinators feel that coming together to fight inequality is the right 'step' in the right direction.

"We need people to realize that hate is wrong. It's hard to change the world, but in our own backyards we can make a change," said Chanel Boyce, Southern Tier Chapter's Anti-Racism Chair for Citizen Action.

The March for Racial Justice is a multi-community movement led by a united coalition, demanding racial equality and justice. Following the movement, Boyce said throughout her life she has dealt with racism and aggression. Originally born in NYC, Boyce said while living in Binghamton she discovered that there are places that will accept someone that would be considered "different."

"I see there are so many amazing people in Binghamton. That's why I decided to live here. Binghamton is my home," said Chanel Boyce.

According to Boyce, her overall goal is to make sure that her daughter, and every other child, don't inherit a legacy of oppression.

Boyce said her Citizen Action group will be holding a community discussion about taking steps toward a productive way of ending racism at the United Presbyterian Church on October 26, at 6:30 p.m.