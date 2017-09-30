Movie Night Raises Money for Cat Sanctuary at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Dozens came out to SPEAK Animal Hospital in Binghamton for a movie under the stars. A large outdoor movie screen featured a family friendly film, The Sandlot. The event is a fundraiser to help support the hospital's highly populated cat sanctuary.

"We want to be ambassadors to show that we are doing all that we can to take care of any of the stray animals in Broome County. It was a way to have an event where people could come out with their families, have a good time, and if we can make some money along the way to support our cause of taking care of the cats, that is our number one goal here," said Aly Cohen, Veterinarian.

Cohen added that the sanctuary currently holds around 30 cats and is always looking to match them with a forever home. SPEAK is a non-profit hospital for both cats and dogs, and currently welcomes new fuzzy patients. All proceeds from the event will go towards the cat sanctuary to help feed and care for the cats.

Event participants brought blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up for the movie. Kids dressed in pajamas and onesies for a pajama contest. Food was provided by Ozzie's BBQ, and of course popcorn and other snacks were available for the movie as well.