  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

<

Section IV Saturday - Week 5

Posted: Updated:
Tigers remain undefeated Tigers remain undefeated

Scores and Highlights from High School Football Week 5's Saturday:

Union-Endicott 33 - Horseheads 12
Maine-Endwell 54 - Windsor 28
Binghamton 33 - Elmira 32
Newark Valley 58 - Whitney Point 24
Greene 30 - Harpursville/Afton 7
Unatego/Franklin 21 - Walton 20
Elmira Notre Dame 34 - Newfield 0
Moravia 14 - Edison 6
Oneonta 36 - Dryden 12