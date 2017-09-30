NYALA Alpaca Farm Welcomes Guests to Interact with Alpacas

Families and members of the community were invited to tour farms of The Broome County Fall Farm Trail, for the fall 2017 season.

Not only was anyone welcome to a tour, but to also learn more about what is growing in their own backyard. Nearly 11 farms opened their doors for guests to get a hands on agriculture experience.

The NYALA Alpaca Farm, in Vestal was one of the farms on the list. Ann Merriwether, one of the owners said they raise fiber animals, alpacas, rare breed sheep, and some bunnies.

"Its really important for locals to see how we can educate them about our local animals, our food producing animals, and in this case our fiber producing animals. We like to have people come visit and meet the animals and see the chain that starts our clothing, where natural fiber clothing comes from," said Merriwether.

NYALA had ladies spinning fiber on the farm on Saturday, and Meriwether said although the turn out this year has been low so far, she's hoping Sunday will be better.

She said they have beautiful baby alpacas for people to see, and plenty of interactive activities.

Activities and tours for the farms are scheduled for Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information on the farm trail, and a full list of the participating farms visit their website.