RoberCon Returns to Binghamton for the 5th Year

Fans traveled from near and far to make their way to Binghamton, for this years RoberCon.



RoberCon is back for the 5th year at the Roberson Museum. The two-day event features fandom panel discussions, activities for all ages, vendors and a costume contest.

Attendees encourage more people to go and said it's different every year.

"Everyone should try and come, I was telling my self for years to go and finally I did, and it was awesome," said Natalie Robertson from Endicott.

One fan, Deborah Gorton said that she's been going every year since it started. She said it grows every year, and she loves it.

"We like to have fun and it gives us a chance to see people we don't get to see," said Gorton.

RoberCon will be back for its second and last day on Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.