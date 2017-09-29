Secretary of Navy Visits Lockheed Martin Facility in Owego

The 76th Secretary of the United States Navy took a tour of the Lockheed Martin facility in Owego on Friday.



The honorable Richard Spencer visited the MH-60R hangar, and other Navy programs.

The helicopters he looked at are the most advanced maritime helicopters, and the primary anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

His visit to the Owego was mainly to tour the facility, but Spencer also addressed the employee's who were dressed in red. For years the site has acknowledged Friday as "RED shirt Friday" (RED Remember Everyone Deployed) to support those deployed.