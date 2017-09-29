Most Holy Rosary Church Holds 40th Annual Oktoberfest

Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine is holding their annual Oktoberfest this weekend.

This year marks 40 years the parish has put on the event.

Bake sales, basket raffles, kids games, and live music are just some of the fun events.

There is also a raffle with the chance to win $10,000.

Most Holy Rosary has deep roots in the community, and event organizer, Karen Taylor, explains why the parish finds joy in holding events like this one,

This community means a lot to us. A lot of us have grown up here, this is our home. This is our parish. We take great pride in extending what we are and our background to the community.

Oktoberfest goes on all weekend, ending in the afternoon on October 1st.