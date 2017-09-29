Elementary Students Learn Kindness, How To Support Each Other

Students at Chenango Forks Elementary had a day of positivity where they learned about kindness, and standing up for themselves and others.

"I think it's very important to start them young and it will carry through all of their schooling and the message of standing up for your friends and looking out for each other," says 3rd grade teacher Heather Marvin.

The district holds this event every year, teaching the kids how to respect each other and work together to take a stand against bullying.

"Go to a teacher if you're being bullied," says 5th grader Matthew Kocak, "If you are a bully, just stop."

The motto of Friday's event is "Stand up, stand strong, and stand together." These lessons were taught through activities like rock painting and team building games.