Fenton Officials Working To Fill 2 Vacant Planning Board Seats

Town of Fenton officials are accepting applications to fill two vacant planning board seats following recent resignations on the seven-member board.

Town of Fenton Supervisor Dave Hamlin said the town has already received resumes from interested candidates and that he is confident Town of Fenton Board will be able to fill the seats with individuals who experienced and "open-minded" by the end of October or beginning of November.

James Keough resigned earlier this month and Hamlin confirmed Patrick Mullins recently submitted his resignation.

Hamlin added the lead agency status on the review process of the NG Advantage compressor station project is still undecided. Hamlin said if the town planning board does not designate itself as the lead agency, the town will look to one of the state agencies involved in the process to serve in that role.

Fenton has also moved its next planning board meeting from October 31st to October 24th.