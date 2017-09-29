NYSP Troop C Commander Named

New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II has promoted Captain William F. McEvoy to the rank of Major and has assigned him to the position of Troop Commander at Troop C Headquarters in Sidney.



Major McEvoy started his career in 1984 as a trooper and was first assigned to Troop C.



In 1989, Major McEvoy was promoted to Investigator and assigned to the Drug Enforcement Task Force in New York City. In 1991, he returned to Troop C and was assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. In 2000, he was promoted to Sergeant and then in 2005 to Senior Investigator.



In 2007, McEvoy was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Unit before returning to Troop C as a BCI Lieutenant. In 2012, McEvoy was promoted to Captain and assigned to the Professional Standards Unit, then the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, then Troop C in 2015, serving as the Zone Commander in Oneonta and then Binghamton.



His most recent assignment was BCI Captain, assigned to Troop C Headquarters in Sidney.



Major McEvoy is married and has two children and resides in Troop C.



Troop C covers seven counties including Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins.



Superintendent Beach has promoted the previous Troop Commander, Major James E. Barnes, to the rank of Staff Inspector and has assigned him to Field Command-BCI at Division Headquarters in Albany.