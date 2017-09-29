Man Crushed by Tractor Trailer at Upstate Shredding

An Oswego man delivering scrap metal at Upstate Shredding in Owego died after he was crushed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, David Kotwas, 48, was working for Syracuse trucking company Riccelli Enterprises and making a delivery. Authorities say Kotwas was inside his truck, which was parked next to a tractor-trailer owned by McFarren Trucking of Hudson Falls.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer tipped over, landed on top of Kotwas' tractor.

Investigators say workers were able to move trailer off the tractor. Members of Campville Fire Dept. and Owego Fire extricated Kotwas from his vehicle.

Kotwas was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The operator for McFarren Trucking was not injured in the incident.