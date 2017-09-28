Golden Bears cruise past Little Red in rare Thursday Night Football

The Vestal Golden Bears scored early and often en route to a 42-6 win over Ithaca Little Red on Thursday night. The Section IV Football contest was moved up to Thursday due to Yom Kippur falling over the weekend. The Golden Bears improve to 4-1 while the Little Red fall to 0-5.

Devon Brown opened the scoring in the first quarter with carries on two of Vestal's first three plays from scrimmage, running almost the exact same outside handoff to the far sideline on both plays, the second for the touchdown. Matt Carr then called his own number on the Golden Bears second drive to make it a 14-0 game. Carr then went to the air and connected with Prince Eynon to give Vestal a 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Ithaca struggled to move the ball in the opening quarter, getting across midfield once, on a botched snap that, luckily for them, ended up in a first down reception. But the Little Red did find the endzone in the second quarter when Mason Boothe scrambled around the entire backfield and found Jeffrey Washington in the front of the endzone. That would be Ithaca's only trip to the endzone.

Vestal hosts Union-Endicott in Week 6. Ithaca hosts Elmira.