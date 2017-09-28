Four Players Still Suspended as Vestal Investigates Hate Speech Texts

These are some of the messages that the Vestal Central School District is investigating as hate speech.

Four Vestal High School Varsity Football players were suspended for their game against Ithaca on Thursday night as the school continues to investigate hate speech texts allegedly sent by teammates. This is the second week in a row that these players didn't take the field.

The Vestal Central School District says "the investigation has not been fully completed," as of Thursday.

On September 25, the Vestal Central School District said they had to make certain decisions about the team's previous game against Johnson City for the safety of the students. The names of the suspended players were not specified.

Three days prior, on September 22, the VCSD confirmed they were investigating allegations that members of the Golden Bears Varsity Football team sent text messages involving hate speech. At that time, it was believed that the texts were directed towards the Johnson City Varsity Football team.

The district says its disciplinary process "ensures that students are given the full due process to which they are entitled in accordance with New York State Education Law."

Dozens of students, parents, and fans declined to comment on the allegations at Thursday's home game.

