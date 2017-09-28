Republican County Clerk Candidate Outlines Potential Plans to Improve DMV

Republican Candidate for Broome County Clerk, Joe Mihalko held a press conference at Kennedy Park in Binghamton on Thursday to outline his plans for the DMV if elected in November.

"Over the past year, I've traveled throughout Broome County, listening to residents and businesses who deal with the DMV and I've also listened to the workers on the other side of the window find ways to enhance visits to the DMV," said Mihalko.

His plan is broken down into four different sections; expanding services, increasing customer service, DMV tax revenue, and increasing community input.

Expanding Service for Rural and Underserved Communities

The Republican proposes adding evening and weekend hours to the Mobile DMV for rural and underserved communities with limited access to transportation to get to the DMV.

"I want to build on those successes and reach more underserved areas throughout our community who can't easily visit the DMV in person," said Mihalko.

Currently, the Mobile DMV travels during the week to Senior Centers and Town Halls in areas like Harpursville, Triangle, and Windsor.

Strengthening Customer Service over the Phone and Online

Mihalko wants to explore the possibility of creating a position for a full-time staffer to answer questions over the phone, email, and social media. According to him, neither the Broome County Clerk nor the Broome County DMV has a social media presence.

"I want to be able to provide helpful updates and information through a medium that real people use," said Mihalko.

He also wants to reevaluate staffing levels during busier times of the day, like lunch breaks, to make sure customers have "sufficient services" when visiting.

Keeping Tax Dollars in Broome

Currently, 12.7% of all fees collected at the DMV through the mail or in-person remain in Broome County, the remaining 87.3% go to New York State. None of the money goes to the County if a person fills out their DMV paperwork online.

"We want to get the word out and encourage everyone to utilize their local DMV locations in Binghamton, Endicott, and the Mobile DMV," said Mihalko.

He wants to launch an awareness campaign to encourage residents to keep their tax dollars local by physically visiting the DMV.

Increasing Community Input

"The best way to enhance how we do things at the Broome County Clerk's Office is by listening to the people it serves and working together to find real sustainable solutions," said Mihalko.

He says that he will continue to go door-to-door in order to hear from as many people as possible.

His challenger, Democratic candidate, Dan Livingston responded to today's press conference by saying "while the idea of hiring on new staff at the DMV to provide more services sure sounds good, considering the county's money-woes, there is a much more responsible approach."

This may be my first time running for a public office, but I’m like most people in Broome County; I’m used to making do with less. As a digital project manager specializing in digital efficiency for farms and other agribusinesses, I contract with some of the hardest-working small businesses to answer a simple question: “How can I do more with what I already have?” That’s exactly the kind of experience and know-how that Broome County needs right now.

Mihalko will face off against Livingston on November 7.