Section IV places ten in HSF State Rankings

The latest high school football state rankings have been released by the NYSSWA and Section IV again places ten teams in the rankings, with five earning honorable mention.

Class A:

Union-Endicott - 13

Vestal - Honorable Mention

Class B:

Chenango Forks - 2

Susquehanna Valley - 21

Norwich - 24

Class C:

Newark Valley - 1

Lansing - 19

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - Honorable Mention

Class D:

Sidney - 2

Deposit/Hancock - 14

Tioga - 15

Elmira Notre Dame - 20

Bainbridge-Guilford - Honorable Mention

Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention

Unatego/Franklin - Honorable Mention