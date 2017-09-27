  • Home

FOX 40 and the following sponsors would like to wish all the teams the best of luck this football season.

<

Section IV places ten in HSF State Rankings

Posted: Updated:

The latest high school football state rankings have been released by the NYSSWA and Section IV again places ten teams in the rankings, with five earning honorable mention.

Class A:
Union-Endicott - 13
Vestal - Honorable Mention

Class B:
Chenango Forks - 2
Susquehanna Valley - 21
Norwich - 24

Class C:
Newark Valley - 1
Lansing - 19
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - Honorable Mention

Class D:
Sidney - 2
Deposit/Hancock - 14
Tioga - 15
Elmira Notre Dame - 20
Bainbridge-Guilford - Honorable Mention
Harpursville/Afton - Honorable Mention
Unatego/Franklin - Honorable Mention