Mayor Rich David's Campaign Alters News Story Headline

Binghamton mayor Rich David's campaign altered a news article headline to read in David's favor. The altered headline was posted to Mayor David's campaign Facebook page following a debate between David and democrat challenger Tarik Abdelazim.

The article is from the Press & Sun Bulletin. Posted to the Mayor David Facebook page, the headline was edited to read "Tarik Abdelazim back pedals on record in first mayoral debate."

(Post with altered headline on Mayor Rich David Facebook page. The post has since been taken down.)

This is not the headline written by Press reporter Hannah Schwarz. The reporter labeled her article with the neutral headline "Face-Off In Mayor Race: Housing, Crime, Hot Topics."

(The Press & Sun Bulletin's original headline.)

"With the recent news about Claudia Tenney's staffers posting fake news and now we hear the same thing from our mayor... I've always said I'm going to run a campaign focused on the issues and have an honest review of our records and that's where I'm going to keep it," responds Abdelazim when asked about the post.

Fox 40 has reached out to David's office, but have not been provided with a statement on who altered this headline.