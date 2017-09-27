Garnar Names New Department of Social Services Commissioner

The Department of Social Services has a new commissioner.

Nancy Williams-Frank has been named by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar as the Commissioner of Social Services and the Commissioner of Mental Health.

Frank starts on October 16, 2017.

Garnar made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, highlighting Frank’s experience and expressing his excitement.

Nancy’s qualifications, her experience, her service to our community are going to make her an absolutely great DSS Commissioner and Mental Health Commissioner and I can’t wait till she starts.

Garnar also added why the position of Commissioner is so important.

Just in DSS alone, the Commissioner manages a $60 million budget and over 300 employees.

Garnar said the search was a collaborative effort, and that dozens of applications were looked at.

Frank spoke at length about the changes that she would like to make in the department.

Making sure we have access to addiction services across the continuum, and by that I mean access to prevention services so that there are school-based services for kids to prevent addiction from occurring. But once addiction is an issue for someone, that they have access to a variety of services at all levels - inpatient, outpatient, and then supporting them once their treatment is complete.

Frank has worked in the area for the past 13 years at Care Compass Network, Lourdes Hospital, and United Health Services.

She will work as acting Commissioner until confirmed by the Broome County Legislature in November. Once appointed as permanent Commissioner, Frank will hold the position for a 5-year term.

Arthur Johnson previously held the position before retiring in April.