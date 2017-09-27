Life Choices Center Draws Hundreds of High School Students for Back to School Bash

Life Choices Center held its annual “Back 2 School Bash” Wednesday afternoon that drew hundreds of Binghamton High School students.

The center is a non-profit organization that helps people facing unplanned pregnancies.

The event had food, games, and a DJ for students.

The center has three basic programs. One is a “Parenting Program” that helps soon-to-be parents understand what it’s like to be a parent for the first time and has someone walk alongside them if they need help.

They also have a “Positive Choices” program that helps teens and youth understand what healthy relationships look like.

Lastly, they have a “Beyond the Choice” abortion recovery program that helps anyone who is experiencing trouble after having an abortion and allows them to talk and air out their feelings and find healing.

Youth Education Director, Fairlene Repard, spoke about why the event is so important to have every year.

This is probably our eight or ninth year doing this. One to welcome them back to their school year, two to get a chance to meet them, and three we want to let them know about all of the services we provide here at the center.

The center is located across the street from Binghamton High School.

For more information on Life Choices, visit lifechoicescenter.org.