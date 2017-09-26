  • Home

Golden Bears roll past Spartans

MAINE-ENDWELL, N.Y. -

Vestal's girls soccer team used three second half goals to cruise by Maine-Endwell 4-0 Tuesday night. Jasmine Fahrenkrug scored two goals for the Golden Bears, while Annie Fahrenkrug and Victoria Mcknight added to the cause.

Vestal will play in Owego on Thursday.