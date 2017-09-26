Southern Tier Hemp Holds Open House to Educate Local Farmers on Industrial Hemp Production

Southern Tier Hemp held an open house and information session Tuesday afternoon that drew dozens of local farmers.

The open house was to inform farmers about the industrial hemp that is grown at Nanticoke Gardens.

New York State Assemblywoman, Donna Lupardo, was in attendance, and outlined the opportunities farmer’s have to start growing hemp on their own farms.

This was the first plot of hemp grown in Broome County in over 80 years. Industrial hemp is a multi-use crop that can really help us in a lot of ways. It’ll put people back to work, put land back into use, and give people something to manufacture again.

Southern Tier Hemp is hoping to make our area the center of hemp production in the country.