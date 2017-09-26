Forum Theatre Holds “Test Drive Your Seat” Event Heading Into 42nd Season

Broadway in Binghamton’s annual event, “Test Drive Your Seat” took place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

The theatre is heading into its 42nd season with five shows, “A Gentleman's Guide to Murder” in October, “Kinky Boots” in November, “A Chorus Line” in February, “Jersey Boys” in March, and “Dirty Dancing” in April.

Deb Ricciardi from the Broadway Theatre League said she saw a record number of theatre-goers coming out to select their seats for the upcoming season.

This is a tradition for us. We’ve been doing it for over thirty years. We invite the public to come in and choose their seat for the season. It’s for all five shows. It just gives them an opportunity to move around the theatre, learn about the theatre, and sit in different seats which they normally wouldn’t be able to do if they were coming to a show.

Ricciardi added that it’s nice for people to see how convenient parking is, how intimate the 1500-seat theatre is.

Anyone who was not able to participate in the “Test Drive Your Seat” event, but would still like to choose a seat, can call 607-772-1391.