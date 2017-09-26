Bearcats host 16th Annual MLB Scout Day

Binghamton University's baseball program has become one of the best in the Northeast. Tuesday, the Bearcats were able to showcase their talent holding their 16th annual baseball scout day.

"I certainly think we have a handful of guys in our program currently that will have a chance to play professional baseball. I think it ranges from guys who are currently Seniors, all the way down to our current Freshman class. I think we have some very talented kids, said Head Coach, Tim Sinicki."

14 Major League Baseball scouts attended the event, including a representative of the New York Yankees. Binghamton has had seven MLB Draft Picks in the last six years. The Bearcats have won 10 combined America East regular season and tournament titles, including a regular season title after last season's 30-13 record.

So where do these athletes look to get advice when they're showcasing their talents in front of MLB Scouts? One player looks to his father.

"I've always been talking to my dad, my dad played professional baseball for a while, so he's kind of got some insight on that. And obviously talking to the coaching staff and some of the older guys that went through this before me and are now playing pro ball. They can give me some tips on what guys are looking for and what they want to see, said Bearcats Pitcher, Nick Wegmann."

Binghamton begins their season in February and will play in Louisiana.