  • Home

Burglary at Burger Monday's: BPD Searching for Suspect

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Police Detective Division is looking to identify a burglary suspect from an incident on September 13, at Burger Monday's.

Police said a video captured the person of interest, in the burglary of the restaurant located at 23 Henry Street. 

Binghamton Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (607) 772-7080. 