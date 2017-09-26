$50,000 To Help Families Deal With Muscular Dystrophy Diagnosis

A $50,000 donation will go towards helping local families cope with muscular and nervous system disorders. The funds are from the Mirabito Golf Classic held in June and were handed over to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on Tuesday.

The MDA assists over 1,200 families in the central New York region, providing care and support. The $50,000 check will fund the MDA care center and support services as well as help get kids into camp where they have access to counseling services.

"Those kids get a one on one counselor during the entire week at camp and they go to camp for free. So that's a very special gift that Mirabito is giving to our community," says Tony Ortega, Executive Director of the Central New York Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Over the years, Mirabito has given more than $1 million to the MDA and other children's health related charities.

"It's important for businesses like Mirabito to give, because we need to give back to our communities," says Kevin Quinton, Director of Sales and Marketing for Mirabito, "We gain from our communities, we need to give back."



The rest of the funds from the Mirabito Golf Classic tournament will be distributed among other local charities, some of which were chosen by the winners of the tournament.