Vestal School District Continuing Investigation into Hate Speech Texts

The Vestal School District is continuing their investigation of inappropriate text messages allegedly sent between members of the Golden Bears Varsity Football Team regarding hate speech.

The school district released a statement on Monday, and said they are at the early stages of investigating the social media group chat.

Four players did not participate in Saturday's game due to the hate speech texts that the administration discovered Friday afternoon. The district said they had to make certain decisions about Saturday's game for the safety of the students. The names of those players were not specified.

The district said once all of the information in the investigation is gathered, and assessed, they will take appropriate action.

The statement mentioned the Federal Law that prohibits school districts from discussing student matters, including disciplinary issues.

