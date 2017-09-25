Senator Akshar Announces Southern Tier Fire Departments To Get $125k in Grant Funding

Senator Fred Akshar announced Monday morning that $125,000 in grant funding are going to fire departments across the Southern Tier.

Each department is getting $5,000, and many departments are using the funding to replace old equipment.

Senator Akshar made the announcement at Prospect Terrace Fire Department.

If we can help fill a gap in a critical piece of equipment, or the replacement of a critical piece of equipment, I think that I’m serving my constituency well.

The Chenango Bridge Fire Department plans to replace 15-year-old thermal imaging cameras with the money, the Tioga Center Fire Department plans to replace aging ambulance laptops, and the Campville Fire Department plans to replace wireless communications on their boat.

Akshar said he looked at departments with smaller tax bases and less funding, and made sure to add them to this year’s list.