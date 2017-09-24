Dozens Watched the Giants Game With Fox 40

Dozens of people watched Sunday's Giants and Eagles game with Fox 40 at Jonathan's Restaurant in Endicott.

The afternoon was filled with food all game and raffle prizes at each commercial break. One person in attendance says the event was a great way to come together with family and friends.

"Sports has a way of bringing people together and that's the good thing," said Brian Rios, Endwell Resident. "We love the Giants around here and we come here and watch the games and enjoy some good food and good company."

The Grand Prize winner took home a custom set of golf irons from the Greater Golf Training Center.