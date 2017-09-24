Over 600 People Participated in Dicks Greater Binghamton Marathon

The 3rd annual Greater Binghamton Marathon, sponsored by Dicks Sporting Goods, attracted over 600 runners. That number doesn't include the nearly 300 people who came out for the live music after the race. The event took place at 3000 Old Vestal road, behind the Town Square Mall.

"Its a crazy hot day today, so we tripled up on water and tripled up on stuff on the course like ice pop's to help out the runners. Our volunteers did an amazing job. All the runners had a lot of positive feedback, along with the volunteers who made it a much better day running on the course," said William Safarik, Race Director.

Race director, William Safarik, says the race brings in a lot of tourism and has just recently attracted people internationally.

"We have people coming from eleven different states and now we have international people from Canada coming down," said Safarik. "It puts a lot of money back into the community and helps raise money for local charities."

This years proceeds will go to the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter. The goal this year was to raise anywhere from $3,000-$5,000.