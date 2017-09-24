Nittany Lions win nail biter at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Down four facing fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line with four seconds remaining, Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) quarterback Trace McSorley zipped a pass over the middle to wide receiver Juwan Johnson on a crossing route in the back of the end zone, giving the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions a 21-19 win over Iowa (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) in the Big Ten football opener for both teams Saturday night in Kinnick Stadium.

Saquon Barkley led Penn State with the most prolific night in Nittany Lion history, as he totaled a school-record 358 all-purpose yards by rushing 28 times for 211 yards and a touchdown, catching 12 passes for 94 yards and returning three kickoffs for 53 yards.

McSorley was held without a touchdown pass until the final play, but extended his streak to 19 consecutive games. He completed 31-of-48 passes for 284 yards on the night, while rushing for 61 yards on 17 attempts.

Johnson enjoyed a career night, as his seven catches for 92 yards were both career highs, and the touchdown was the first of his career.

Penn State’s offense ultimately ran 99 plays and totaled 579 yards, while its defense limited Iowa to 273 yards on 45 plays. Iowa totaled 219 of those yards in the second half though as they rallied from a 15-7 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. McSorley engineered an 80-yard touchdown drive though with 1:42 remaining.

Courtesy: Penn State Athletics