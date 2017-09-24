UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory Will Continue Into Next Week

A boil water advisory will remain in effect into next week for the Village of Endicott, West Corners, and all of Endwell, due to a water main break near 600 South Street in Endicott. Village Water officials say it will take a few days to test the water across the District.

The water main was built in 1938 and is one of the main water supply pipes for Endicott, West Corners, and Endwell.

Residents located near the breakage say they lost water early Sunday morning. The Village of Endicott Water Department spent the entire day repairing the break. Water was turned back on around 5:00 p.m. South Street in Endicott remained closed for the day but will reopen late Sunday evening.

I know they'll fix it. The water will turn clear again and we can drink it again. — South Street Resident, Burt Rathbone

"It's a pain. I was just trying to do dishes and trying to boil it. How do you get all the soap off with just a little bit of boiled water? But you live with it. I'm just glad it was water and not gas," said Rathbone.

Customers are urged to boil for at least minute before use until the advisory is lifted.