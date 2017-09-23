Bone Marrow Registration Event Held for 3-year-old With Leukemia

Members of the community were invited to a Bone Marrow Registration event to help 3-year-old, Cooper Busch fight leukemia for the second time. The event was held at the American Legion: Joseph P. Mangan Post 1184, in Hillcrest.

Cooper, better known as "Super Cooper," was born with the genetic disorder, down syndrome. In November 2016, he was first diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After six months of chemotherapy, Cooper was cancer free in May 2017. But after only a few months of remission, Cooper's parents received the news that the cancer was back.

Now doctors are looking into a new plan to treat Cooper's cancer, and it involves a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately, none of Coopers family are a bone marrow match. Be A Match Donor Registration was available to everyone who came to the benefit to help find Cooper a match. The registration itself takes about ten minutes and involves filling out some personal information and several saliva samples.

Cooper's mother, Tara Busch, is a teacher at Binghamton City School District and will take another leave of absence to care for Cooper. Cooper's father, will continue the daily routine of caring for Coopers siblings, 7-year-old brother, Cole, and 6-month-old sister, Hope.

"People are still going strong with the love and support and we feel that so strongly. When there's an event like this, it just shows us how many people are rooting for him," Tara Busch, Cooper's Mother.

The event also had 50/50 and basket raffles, along with food and music. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Busch family. Cooper's family wants to spread awareness on their son's cancer and hopes that more people will become bone marrow donors. You can visit the "Kick it Cooper" Facebook page here.