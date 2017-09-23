Emergency Officials Put Out Fire on Cedar Street

The Binghamton Fire Department and the Binghamton Police Department responded to a house fire at 28 Cedar Street in Binghamton on Saturday evening.

Part of Cedar Street was blocked off with Police tape and Fire Officials were able to put the fire out around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say the fire broke out on the second floor in apartment number two. Authorities add that the family was home at the time, but everyone got out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Officials are still investigating.

Stay with Fox 40 - your source for local news, for updates as they become available.