Broome-Tioga Surplus Vehicle Auction Raises Money for Local Governments

The 35th annual Broome-Tioga County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction took place on Saturday morning at the Broome County Highway Department.

There were more than 800 items up for bid including cars, boats, machinery, and electronics. The items are either from various government agencies or stolen items seized by law enforcement that was never claimed.

County Officials say the Auction has raised anywhere between $80,000 to $300,000 in the past.

The event was run by Mel Manasse and Son Auctioneers who are from Whitney Point. You can click here to bid on remaining items online.