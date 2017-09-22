Endicott Man Convicted of Federal Charges for Sexual Exploitation of Minors

An Endicott man, already in prison for the rape of a minor will receive additional time after being convicted in Federal Court on Thursday.

Michael Gumaer, 50, has been convicted by a Binghamton Jury of eight felonies for the Sexual Exploitation of two children.

He was sentenced for his first crimes in February of this year. Additional evidence collected by the U.S. Attorney's Office showed that Gumaer sexually exploited two minors at his home.

Investigators also seized an electronic device, with images documenting the incidents. His sentencing for the federal charges is scheduled for January 26th, 2018.

Gumaer faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison, on counts 1-4 charging sexual exploitation of a child. On Counts 5 and 6, charging receipt and transportation of child pornography, he faces a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison on counts 7 and 8, charging possession of child pornography that involved an image of a prepubescent minor.

Gumaer could be sentenced to a term of supervised release of up to life for these convictions and a fine of up to $250,000.00 on each count.

The Court has the option to sentence the Gumaer either consecutively or concurrently as to each count of conviction.

He will also be required to register, as sex offender.