Week Four: Friday Night Frenzy

Here are the Section IV Football scores from Friday night:

Chenango Forks 27 - Windsor 3

Union-Endicott 27 - Binghamton 12

Walton 32 - Delhi 29

Unatego/Franklin 28 - Bainbridge-Guilford 0

Deposit/Hancock 64 - Unadilla Valley 28

Corning 56 - Ithaca 8

Maine-Endwell 41 - Waverly 28

Sidney 42 - Harpursville/Afton 19

Lansing 19 - Dryden 0

Groton 46 - Newfield 7

Greene 44 - Moravia 0

South Lewis 70 - Seton Catholic 34 (8 man football league)

Elmira Notre Dame 34 - Spencer Van-Etten Candor 20