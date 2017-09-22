  • Home

Week Four: Friday Night Frenzy

VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are the Section IV Football scores from Friday night:

Chenango Forks 27 - Windsor 3
Union-Endicott 27 - Binghamton 12
Walton 32 - Delhi 29
Unatego/Franklin 28 - Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Deposit/Hancock 64 - Unadilla Valley 28
Corning 56 - Ithaca 8
Maine-Endwell 41 - Waverly 28
Sidney 42 - Harpursville/Afton 19
Lansing 19 - Dryden 0
Groton 46 - Newfield 7
Greene 44 - Moravia 0
South Lewis 70 - Seton Catholic 34 (8 man football league)
Elmira Notre Dame 34 - Spencer Van-Etten Candor 20