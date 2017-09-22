Bearcats look to make a statement in America East

The Binghamton University women's soccer team is off to its best start since 2012, posting a 6-1-3 record in non-conference play, matching last year's win total. The Bearcats 17 goals is also five more than last year's season total.

BU hasn't reached the postseason since a quarterfinals loss to New Hampshire in penalty kicks in 2014 and looks to change that this year. With America East play beginning this weekend, Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee is optimistic that the Bearcats can make a statement.

"We certainly want to make an impression on the America East. For our goals, it's to make postseason and if we're fortunate enough to qualify for postseason it's then taking the next step after that which would be advancement. But we'll worry about that later," Bhattacharjee says. "We've got some work to do before that. We expect that we can be a contender this year within the America East. It's going to be a wide open conference. I think there's going to be a lot of parity, a lot of one goal games which means we'll be able to compete in any match. So, we're excited about it and looking forward to, not only getting respect from the other member's of the conference, but now also getting results and hopefully putting ourselves in position to be in the postseason at the end of October."

The Bearcats open America East play on Sunday in New Hampshire.